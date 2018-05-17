FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 5:15 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

China's AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - China’s Advanced Technology & Materials (AT&M) (000969.SZ) has completed its takeover of Cotesa, the head of the German aerospace supplier told the Handelsblatt newspaper, following an investigation by German authorities.

The German economy ministry in December launched a review of the deal after tightening its rules on foreign corporate takeovers, concerned that important technology and know-how was being transferred to foreign countries.

    “The deal is done,” Cotesa Chief Executive Joerg Huesken was quoted as saying by the paper, which added Berlin had recently approved the transaction.

    AT&M counts China Iron & Steel Research Institute as its largest shareholder, a state-owned company that aims to make Chinese aircraft maker Comac competitive with Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N).

    Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter

