Brazil's Boticario eyes bid for Coty ops in Brazil: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Grupo Boticario is analyzing a bid for the Brazilian operations of Coty Inc (COTY.N), Boticario Chief Executive Artur Grynbaum said on Thursday, according to a report on the website of Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico.

Grynbaum said the group is considering a bid that would be delivered next month to Coty’s financial advisor, Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S).

Spokespersons for Boticario and Coty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.