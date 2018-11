FILE PHOTO - A trader works at the trading post that trades Coty Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Coty Inc (COTY.N) said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Camillo Pane has resigned and will be replaced by Pierre Laubies, the former CEO of Dutch coffee company Jacobs Douwe Egberts.

Laubies’ appointment is effective immediately, the beauty products company said.