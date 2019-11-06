November 6, 2019 / 11:44 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Coty quarterly revenue misses expectations

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A trader works at the trading post that trades Coty Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Coty Inc (COTY.N) posted first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, hit by sluggish sales in its biggest business, consumer beauty.

Net income attributable to the company was $52.3 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sep. 30, compared with a loss of $12.1 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 4.4% to $1.94 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

