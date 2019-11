FILE PHOTO: Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster share a moment at the premiere for the documentary "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" in Santa Monica, California, U.S., August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Coty Inc (COTY.N) said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s make-up and skincare businesses for $600 million.

Coty will acquire a 51% ownership in the company and the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Shares of Coty rose 4% on the news.