Coty makes changes to top management amid supply chain issues

(Reuters) - Coty Inc announced its biggest management shakeup on Friday since appointing a new chief executive officer two months ago as it grapples with supply chain issues that are expected to weigh on its full-year performance.

The company appointed Luc Volatier to head its global supply chain and named Pierre-André Terisse new chief financial officer on Friday.

Coty warned in November that its full-year performance would be hit by supply chain disruptions from trucker strike in Brazil, hurricanes in the Unites States and a warehousing issue in Germany.

The warning pushed down the company’s stock in 2018, resulting in a 67 percent decline for the year. Shares rose as much as 2.2 percent to $7.35 in early trading on Friday.

Coty said on Friday it also appointed Gianni Pieraccioni as chief operating officer of its consumer beauty division, which includes brands acquired from Procter & Gamble in 2016.

The consumer beauty division has been struggling to boost sales amid intense competition for shelf space in beauty aisles at retailers.

The management shakeup comes just eight weeks after Coty abruptly changed its chief executive officer - handing the reins to JAB Holding Co executive Laubies who replaced Camillo Pane.

JAB, a consumer goods to coffee conglomerate, is the biggest shareholder in Coty.

“Coty’s new CEO Pierre Laubies is clearly taking the reins and addressing Coty’s biggest near-term challenges by announcing several leadership changes,” Wells Fargo Securities’ analyst Joe Lachky said in a note.

Terisse replaces Patrice de Talhouët, who quit last year, while Volatier replaces Mario Reis.