FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo and trading information for Coty Inc at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Coty Inc said on Wednesday it would close its manufacturing site in Cologne, Germany as a part of its efforts to consolidate its fragrance manufacturing operations.

The closure of the Cologne site, which employs about 300 people, will occur in stages and is expected to be completed by summer 2022.