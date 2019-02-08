Coty rebounds, sees profit in second half; shares surge

(Reuters) - Cosmetics and perfume maker Coty Inc said on Friday it expected to post a profit in the second half of fiscal 2019 as it reported holiday quarter revenue and adjusted earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, sending its shares up 19 percent.

In recent years, Coty has been hit by several supply chain issues, while struggling with integrating its distribution centers in Europe and the United States after it acquired about 40 beauty brands from Procter & Gamble in 2016.

Newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Pierre Laubies said he was evaluating each part of the company and that gross margins would become a key area of focus.

The company has reported just one quarterly net profit in the past two years.

“Gross margin is the lifeblood of the business and we recognize that we must close the gap we have here versus our beauty peers,” he said in a statement.

To do that, the Covergirl maker said it would look at managing costs better, simplify its line of products and push a leaner manufacturing and logistics process.

For the holiday quarter, Coty proved it was moving in the right direction as it reported an adjusted gross margin of 62.1, up 50 basis points, as more customers bought pricier Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Burberry perfumes as well as salon cosmetics.

In the second quarter, sales in its luxury beauty segment rose 7 percent, beating market expectations.

The company was slammed by supply chain issues because of recent hurricanes, and component shortages of some parts hit its professional beauty salon cosmetics and appliances unit.

After adjusting for these disruptions, Coty posted low single digit underlying net revenue growth for the business in the quarter.

Shares of the company, which have fallen about 60 percent in the past 12 months, rose nearly 19 percent to $8.40 in early trading.

“We think Coty shares were embedding a worst case scenario coming into second-quarter results,” Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan said, cautioning that results still remain challenged.

Net revenue fell 4.8 percent to $2.51 billion in the second quarter, but beat expectations of $2.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to Coty was $960.6 million, or $1.28 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $109.2 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier, as the company incurred an asset impairment charge.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 24 cents per share, topping expectations of 22 cents.