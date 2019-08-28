Coty sees revenue improving as turnaround plan takes shape; shares rise

(Reuters) - Coty Inc (COTY.N) raised its 2019 revenue forecast on Wednesday, betting on a four-year restructuring plan that involves a multi-billion dollar write-down of some of its beauty brands and a simpler organizational structure, sending its shares up 6%.

The cosmetics maker said in July it would write down about $3 billion in value of brands acquired from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) in 2016, in absence of recent growth.

Same time, the company laid out a restructuring plan to stem falling sales in its consumer beauty business, which has been struggling with streamlining distribution for the 40 brands it acquired from P&G.

Consumers shifting to trendier, Instagram-friendly brands like NYX, Winky Lux and ColourPop has also been hurting the unit.

Revenue from the consumer beauty segment fell 15.2% to $902.4 million in the fourth quarter ended June 30, also taking a hit from drop in sales in its online Younique brand.

Coty on Wednesday said it ended its partnership with the online brand, in which it bought a 60% stake in 2017.

The company plans to reduce organizational layers and reorganize the operation into regional units with new business heads. In doing so, however, Coty expects to incur restructuring costs of $600 million over the four-year period.

“Our plan will deliver gradually, but we expect dynamics to start changing as soon as this upcoming year,” Chief Executive Officer Pierre Laubies said.

The New York-based company expects net revenue, on a comparable basis, to be flat to slightly lower in fiscal 2020, with visible progress in the first quarter. The company had earlier said it expected a moderating decline in net revenue.

“Management seems to have a handle on the business and is starting building credibility with investors,” RBC Capital Markets’ Nik Modi said.

Coty also forecast earnings to grow by mid-single digits in the current year. Wall Street is projecting annual earnings of 68 cents, or a growth of 5.8%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $2.80 billion, or $3.72 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $181.3 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Coty earned 16 cents, in line with analysts’ average estimate.

Net revenue slipped 8% to $2.12 billion, slightly above estimates.

Shares of the company that have risen 34% this year, were up nearly 7% at $9.40.