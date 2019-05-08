Coty's quarterly revenue miss expectations

(Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Coty Inc reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, hit by supply chain disruptions and lower demand for its consumer beauty products that includes Cover Girl and Rimmel brands.

Net loss attributable to Coty narrowed to $12.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $77 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenues fell 10.4 percent to $1.99 billion, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $2.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.