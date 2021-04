FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

(Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc will be taking a majority stake in Beautycounter, valuing the U.S. cosmetics company at $1 billion.

The investment will be used to boost awareness of Beautycounter brand and bolster its e-commerce business, Counter Brands, the parent company of both firms, said on Tuesday.