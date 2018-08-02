UK's Countrywide to raise 140 million pounds in discounted share sale

(Reuters) - British estate agent Countrywide Plc (CWD.L) said on Thursday it would seek to raise 140 million pounds ($183 million) from a deeply discounted placement of shares as it seeks to halve its debt following a sharp drop in core earnings.

The country’s largest estate agent has issued four profit warnings in eight months as its network of high street branches suffer from online competition as well as tepid demand since Britain voted to leave the European union in 2016.

It proposed a firm placing of 1.1 billion shares and an open offer for a further 285.6 million, at 10 pence per share, and said major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management would vote in favor of the plan.

The company’s shares closed at 50 pence on Wednesday.

Countrywide had flagged an equity issue in June, which brokerages Jefferies and Peel Hunt had estimated would be worth 125 million pounds.

The company also posted a 61.5 percent fall in half-year core earnings to 10.7 million pounds, roughly in line with expectations, and named Paul Creffield as its new managing director and Paul Chapman as chief operating officer.

Its net debt stood at 211.7 million pounds as of June 30, up 7 percent in the past six months.

The company had warned in June that first half adjusted EBITDA would fall by about 20 million pounds from 28 million in the year-earlier period as its transaction took longer to complete in a subdued market.

Alison Platt stepped down as Countrywide chief executive following a profit warning in January, and the company has since then been run by Executive Chairman Peter Long, who is trying to push core sales and its lettings business back to profitability.

A failed restructuring of the company’s sales and lettings business in 2015 led to the loss of experienced employees and resulted in it losing substantial market share.

The company, which was founded in 1986, reaffirmed its expectations for full year results, predicting an improved sales pipeline in the second half.