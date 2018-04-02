Transcontinental to buy Coveris's U.S. packaging business for $1.32 billion

(Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO) said it would buy the U.S. packaging business of Coveris Holdings S.A. for $1.32 billion (C$1.70 billion) as the Canadian publisher looks to join other top North American companies in the flexible packaging space.

Shares of the company surged as much as 16 percent to hit a near 5-month high of C$29.49 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

The plastics and packaging industry has been consolidating rapidly to cash in on the rising demand from ecommerce businesses, food and meat producers and automotive sector.

In February, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB.N) bought smaller rival A. Schulman Inc (SHLM.O) for $2.25 billion.

As part of the deal, Transcontinental will take control of privately held Coveris Americas’s 21 production facilities that make rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and labels, among others.

The U.S. unit of Coveris racked up $966 million in revenue in 2017, while Transcontinental’s packaging business generated 15 percent of its total revenue of C$2.01 billion in fiscal 2017.

“We believe this transaction is entirely consistent with the company’s transformation from printing to packaging as well as the desire to consummate a larger acquisition,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a client note.

Coveris, which would be left with 44 facilities in 14 countries after the sale, is planning to use the proceeds from the sale to pay off debt.

Transcontinental would use both cash in hand and debt to finance the deal, which it believes, could save costs of about $20 million over the next two years. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

BMO Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC were the financial advisers to Transcontinental and Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and Wells Fargo Securities for Coveris Americas.

The shares of the company were trading up 7.7 percent at C$27.40 in late morning trading.