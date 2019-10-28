Chemicals maker Covestro narrows 2019 outlook amid tight economy

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German chemicals maker Covestro is pictured outside its headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro AG (1COV.DE) narrowed its full-year forecast on Monday amid a challenging economic environment, particularly in the automotive sector.

The revised outlook comes after the German chemical industry association cut its 2019 sector forecast for the third time this year, citing flagging customer demand and continued trade conflicts.

The sagging demand is particularly visible in the automotive industry, the association said. Covestro’s automotive and transportation business accounts for about 20% of the group’s sales.

The maker of foam chemicals narrowed its 2019 forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to between 1.6 billion euros ($1.77 billion) and 1.7 billion euros from the previous range of 1.5 billion euros to 2 billion euros as the company reported a weaker-than-expected third-quarter net income.

“Margins were unusually high in the prior-year quarter, which is why the year-on-year decline in sales and earnings is in line with our expectations,” Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer said. The former Bayer unit, which makes chemicals for heat insulation foams and transparent polycarbonate plastics, reported a 70% drop in its third-quarter net income to 147 million euros, slightly below the 150 million euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

“Our volume growth indicates that our business is well diversified across various industries,” Chief Executive Officer Markus Steilemann said, adding that growth was attributable mainly to the construction, furniture, electrical and electronics industries.

However, in contrast to the previous quarter, sales in Covestro’s wood and furniture segment failed to fully offset the weakness in the similarly sized automotive business.

Covestro has enjoyed rapid earnings growth in recent years following supply shortages of chemicals used in foams. However, it has had to scale back expectations as rivals ramped up production and it started to suffer the effects of slowing demand.

Its German rival BASF (BASFn.DE) last week reported a 24% drop in its quarterly operating income. The world’s largest chemicals company by sales said uncertainty over trade disputes weighed on prices for its basic petrochemicals and foam ingredients.