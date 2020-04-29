Covestro first-quarter profit sinks on low China demand, tough competition

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German chemicals maker Covestro is pictured outside its headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany, July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro (1COV.DE) on Wednesday reported an 89% plunge in quarterly profit, dented by weak demand in China amid the coronavirus-driven production disruptions and as strong competition led to a decline in key product prices.

“The coronavirus pandemic is an exceptional situation and has further exacerbated the existing global uncertainties,” Chief Executive Markus Steilemann said.

The former Bayer unit, whose main customers include the automotive industry and electronics manufacturers, said its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders dropped to 20 million euros ($21.69 million) from 179 million euros last year.

Prior to the outbreak, analysts had estimated a drop in the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) due to lower pricing of its main products such as polycarbonates and polyurethanes in China, where it generates over 20% of group revenue and holds more than 30% of its assets.

Polycarbonates are a type of plastic used to manufacture car interiors, electronic equipment and toys. Polyurethanes, which include Covestro’s key product toluene diisocyanate (TDI), are foam materials frequently found in furniture, bedding and carpets.

The company will continue to focus on cost savings and the continuous review of investments to maintain a strong balance sheet, which currently stands at 1.2 billion euro, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer said.

Covestro confirmed the preliminary figure for its first-quarter EBITDA and 2020 profit warning issued on April 15.