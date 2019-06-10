Comstock Resources to buy Covey Park for $1.1 billion in Haynesville push

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Comstock Resources Inc said on Monday it would buy privately held Covey Park for about $1.1 billion, creating the largest operator in the natural gas-rich Haynesville shale basin.

The cash-and-stock deal raises Texas-based Comstock’s net production to more than 1.13 billion cubic feet equivalent per day, from 422 million cubic feet equivalent per day, and more than triples its Haynesville acreage to 293,216.

Natural gas output at Haynesville, located in northern Louisiana and eastern Texas, is projected to be the second-fastest growing among shale basins this month, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Haynesville basin rose to prominence in 2008 after Chesapeake Energy Corp said the basin may hold 20 trillion cubic feet equivalent of potential reserves.

Dallas-based billionaire Jerry Jones, who first invested in Comstock in April last year, will infuse an additional $475 million in Comstock, taking his total investment to $1.1 billion.

Jones, owner of football club Dallas Cowboys, will remain Comstock’s largest shareholder with 75% ownership interest, while energy-focused private equity firm Denham Capital will be the second-largest investor with a 16% interest.

Covey Park’s equity owners will receive $700 million in cash, $210 million of newly issued preferred stock and 28.8 million new Comstock shares for $6.00 per share.

The deal, expected to close on or before July 31, would generate over $25 million in annual general and administrative savings, the companies said.

The enterprise value of the deal, including debt, adds up to $2.2 billion.

Comstock Chief Executive Officer Jay Allison will lead the combined company, while the board will be expanded to include Covey Park’s co-CEO John Jacobi and Denham Capital Managing Partner Jordan Marye.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and BMO Capital Markets are financial advisers to Comstock.

Comstock shares were last up 2.5% at $4.54 in volatile premarket trading.