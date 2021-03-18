Breakingviews - Cox: Global vax race is lesson in risk appetites

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Last week, Sergio Mattarella, the president of the Italian Republic, received the first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome. That was a few days after my friend Brad got his. Mattarella will soon turn 80 and is the head of state of one of the world’s largest economies. Brad is in his mid-50s and works in IT for a bank in Connecticut.

Packages and a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are presented for a pictures at a vaccination centre, temporarily set up in a hall of the fair, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Cologne, Germany, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Don’t get me wrong, Brad’s a great dude: Salt of the earth, life of the party. But the fact that it took so long to inoculate the elderly Italian leader against Covid-19 illustrates just how much the European Union’s vaccination programme lags the United States, which trails the UK and Israel. A limited supply of vaccines is the easy explanation. But the recent brouhaha over AstraZeneca’s coronavirus shot suggests there’s more to it.

In many respects, the widening gap between the jabbed and jabbed-nots reflects something bigger and more fundamentally cultural than, say, the varying efficiency of healthcare systems or the wealth of nations. It arguably also comes down to the differing appetites for managing risk among developed societies. That determines their willingness, or lack thereof, to embrace innovation, put faith in technology and trust non-state actors, like private corporations, to operate in good faith.

The implications of these societal variances will be evident in coming months as death and infection rates plummet in some places and their economies take off as lockdown restrictions end, pent-up demand explodes and citizens generally get their mojo back. But it may also shed light on some nagging questions European policymakers ask of themselves, such as why the region lacks large technology companies to counter the heavyweights of Silicon Valley and China.

In the short term, the relative speed, or sluggishness, in immunising people will be evident in mismatched growth numbers. Bank of America, for instance, estimates U.S. GDP growth to hit 6.5% in 2021. That’s nearly double the 3.8% bump that the euro zone was expected to achieve – before factoring in the latest vaccination hiccups.

Indeed, the past week has seen a maelstrom of panicked responses from European leaders that will slow their vaccination efforts, swinging from overblown concerns about possible jab side effects to existential dread about their scarcity. Germany, Spain, France and Italy halted AstraZeneca shots pending additional safety checks over reports the vaccine had caused blood clots in some recipients, even though the World Health Organization and European Medicines Agency continued to vouch for its safety. On Thursday the EMA reiterated “the benefits still outweigh the risks” associated with the vaccine.

So, it was particularly incongruent to see Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, on Wednesday threatened to stop the flow of vaccines produced in Europe to the UK over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain. She said 10 million doses had gone from EU plants to the former member state. “We are in the crisis of the century.”

Her urgency is warranted. But it bears remembering how the EU found itself in this predicament relative to its Western peers, with the exception of Canada, whose stumbles resembled those of its European cousins. Numerous reports on the matter, including an in-depth investigation by Politico, document how Brussels negotiated with pharmaceuticals companies on behalf of its 27 member states, with an eye to keeping prices low and ensuring accountability. London and Washington meantime emphasised speed of development and distribution.

It would be easy to see this as an unfortunate feature of a cumbersome bureaucracy. And some states have, in fact, since lamented that they’d wished they had negotiated directly with the likes of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and BioNTech. From a simple process perspective, it’s evident that getting 27 members to agree on something takes more time than one.

But the panic over administering the AstraZeneca dose hints there’s something more philosophical at work. Brussels’ insistence on price and accountability reflects a mindset: protect the people, hold industry to task, get the best deal, don’t rush. It’s a virtuous approach, for sure, but in a full-blown crisis - such as a pandemic - it’s problematic.

The UK went about things differently. Boris Johnson’s government hired a venture capitalist, Kate Bingham, to oversee and streamline the process. Like an investor in startups, which every vaccine resembles, her taskforce financed seven developers, including some involved in experimental processes, began building the infrastructure to deliver doses and recruited nearly 400,000 people willing to act as guinea pigs. By Wednesday, nearly 40 out of 100 Britons had received at least one shot in the arm, according to data compiled by the University of Oxford.

U.S. President Donald Trump, despite feckless handling of the crisis, took a similar approach with Operation Warp Speed, funding six horses to produce nearly a billion jabs. Though his administration botched the initial rollout, it has taken off under his successor Joe Biden and, by Wednesday, had delivered 34 shots per 100 Americans. That’s nearly three times more than the EU and Canada. But it pales compared to Israel, where 110 shots have been delivered for every 100 people.

That country of 9 million people secured large vaccine supplies by negotiating early with manufacturers in a relatively transparent way. Moreover, Israel paid up for doses - $28 for each BioNTech-Pfizer jab versus the 12 euros secured by the EU - retained product liability at the state level, not with the drugs firms, and most crucially agreed to submit detailed data on patient demographics to them.

A common thread runs through the way Israel, America and Britain chased vaccines. They moved quickly, avoided too much quibbling on price, generally assumed more risk and acted with confidence in the power of technology to find solutions. They are also countries who regularly rank among the world’s most innovative, with high levels of patents and startup formation.

True, there are exceptions that argue against a link between successful vax programmes and the embrace of innovation and risk. Switzerland, for instance, has the most innovative economy according to the World Intellectual Property Organization, yet has done little better than the EU, which includes Sweden and the Netherlands, who come second and fifth in the same ranking.

But when the shots are delivered, the economic damage tallied and the final death toll for Covid-19 becomes clear, policymakers, particularly in Europe, should try to figure out why President Mattarella was behind my pal Brad, a quarter-century his junior, in the vaccination queue.