Three crew die in British Columbia Canadian Pacific grain train derailment

TORONTO (Reuters) - Three crew members died on Monday when a Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd grain train derailed in British Columbia, a Transportation Safety Board (TSB) spokesman said.

The accident occurred at 2:10 A.M. Mountain Time when a train carrying 40 to 60 grain hopper cars derailed near Field, British Columbia, the TSB spokesman said.

TSB is investigating the cause of the derailment, the spokesman added.

Canadian Pacific did not offer an immediate comment.