Canadian Pacific profit surges 47% as automotive, Canada grain segments outperform

FILE PHOTO: The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd posted a 47% rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by a strong performance in its automotive and Canadian grain segments.

The results come a day after rival Canadian National offered to buy U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern in a $33.7 billion deal, trumping Canadian Pacific’s $25 billion bid and setting the stage for a bidding war.

A recovery in consumption has lifted rail freight volumes from pandemic lows, with the surge in demand for retail products leading to port congestions and wider logistical bottlenecks that prompted some goods transporters to turn to rail.

The company’s operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a key metric for Wall Street, rose to 60.2% from 59.2% a year earlier. A lower operating ratio signals improved profitability.

Revenue declined to C$1.96 billion ($1.57 billion) from C$2.04 billion in the quarter ended March 31.

Net income rose to C$602 million, or C$4.50 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$409 million, or C$2.98 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2495 Canadian dollars)