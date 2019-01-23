January 23, 2019 / 9:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian Pacific Railway profit beats estimates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the No.2 Canadian railroad operator moved higher volumes of energy, chemicals and plastics.

Revenue in that segment, which also contains its crude-by-rail shipments, jumped 49 percent to C$369 million ($276 million).

The rise in shipments comes when Western Canadian energy producers are looking at alternatives to ship crude amid pipeline constraints.

The Calgary-based company’s revenue rose 17 percent to C$2.01 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net income fell 45 percent to C$545 million. The company recorded an income-tax gain of C$527 million related to the U.S. tax overhaul in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned C$4.55 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of C$4.22, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

