FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 18, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

CP Rail beats profit estimates on higher shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as Canada’s no.2 railroad operator was helped by higher shipments of commodities like grains and potash.

FILE PHOTO: A CP Rail train rolls through the rocky mountains of near Lake Louise, Alberta, April 28, 2017. Picture taken April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

CP said total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into freight cars during a specified period, rose 2 percent.

The Calgary-based company said revenue from grains jumped 2.5 percent to C$372 million in the reported quarter, while revenue from potash rose 6.4 percent.

However, the company saw an 8.8 percent increase in expenses largely driven by a rise in fuel costs.

CP’s net income fell to C$436 million ($331.08 million), or C$3.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$480 million, or C$3.27 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$3.16 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of C$3.12, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s revenue rose to C$1.75 billion from C$1.64 billion.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.