CP Rail profit beats on lower fuel expenses, higher shipments

FILE PHOTO: The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by lower fuel expenses and as it shipped more coal, crude and fertilizer.

The company’s results came a day after larger rival Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) < CNI.N> missed estimates for quarterly revenue and cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year citing declining freight demand in North America.

CP said average fuel price fell 10% to $2.41 per gallon in the third quarter, leading to a 16% fall in fuel expenses.

Total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, rose 9.9%, while rail freight revenue per carload increased 3%, CP said.

Revenue in the energy, chemicals and plastics segment, which also contains its crude-by-rail shipments, rose 13% to C$382 million.

However, the company reduced its volume expectations for the year to low-single digit revenue ton-mile (RTM) from mid-single digit RTM on delays in the Canadian grain harvest and export potash volumes.

The country’s second-largest railroad operator said adjusted net income rose 8.7% to C$640 million ($490 million), or C$4.62 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of C$4.52, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.