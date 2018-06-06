CP Rail deal will give workers 9 percent raise over four years: union

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd conductors and locomotive engineers will get a 9 percent salary hike over four years as part of a tentative agreement reached last week with the Teamsters, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A CP Rail train rolls across the prairies into the rocky mountains of near Canmore, Alberta, April 28, 2017. Picture taken April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

The agreement, which must first be ratified by members to go into effect this year, would give the 3,000 workers an increase of 2 percent for the first three years and 3 percent during the last year, Teamsters Canada spokesman Chris Monette told Reuters by phone. The agreement replaces the workers’ last contract which expired at the end of 2017.

CP could not be immediately reached for comment.