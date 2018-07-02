Taiwan agrees preliminary LNG purchase deal with U.S. producer

LONDON (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CPC Corp on Monday announced a preliminary deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from U.S. producer Cheniere Energy for 25-years, according to a statement.

CPC, a major importer of LNG, signed a Heads of Agreement to purchase 2 million tonnes of LNG annually from Cheniere, which is gearing up to start exports from its second U.S. export plant at Corpus Christi, Texas.

Cheniere started exporting LNG from its Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana in 2016.