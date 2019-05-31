Private equity firm TPG looking to buy Capital Senior Living: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG is looking to acquire senior living communities operator Capital Senior Living Corp, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

TPG has made several approaches for an acquisition, all of which have been rebuffed by Capital Senior Living, the report said.

TPG declined to comment, while Capital Senior Living did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

As of Thursday’s close, Capital Senior Living Corp was valued at $112.03 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Capital Senior Living’s shares were up 20.6% in late morning trade on Friday.