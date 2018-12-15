Business News
December 15, 2018 / 1:32 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

California regulator opens case against PG&E for falsifying pipeline safety records

1 Min Read

PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission has opened a proceeding to consider penalties against Pacific Gas and Electric Company, ordering immediate action against the utility for falsifying safety documents for natural gas pipelines, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The state regulator of utilities found PG&E lacked enough employees lacked sufficient staffing to locate and mark natural gas pipelines in compliance with law, leading staff to falsify data from 2012 to 2017.

PG&E was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.