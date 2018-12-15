California regulator opens case against PG&E for falsifying pipeline safety records

PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission has opened a proceeding to consider penalties against Pacific Gas and Electric Company, ordering immediate action against the utility for falsifying safety documents for natural gas pipelines, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The state regulator of utilities found PG&E lacked enough employees lacked sufficient staffing to locate and mark natural gas pipelines in compliance with law, leading staff to falsify data from 2012 to 2017.

PG&E was not immediately available for a comment.