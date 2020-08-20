U.S. craft distillers to lose $700 million in sales as virus crushes demand

(Reuters) - Craft distillers in the United States are expected to lose more than $700 million in sales this year, while nearly a third of the industry’s workers have been furloughed due to the coronavirus crisis, an industry trade body said on Thursday.

The U.S. distillers are projected to lose 41% of the industry’s total sales, mainly due to a plunge in wholesale and on-site tasting room revenue, according to a study by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) that surveyed 300 distillers across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The $1.8 billion industry has also been forced to furlough about 31% of the total workforce, as a result of widespread closures of pubs and restaurants to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“Some distillers went months with no income from their spirits. This will be the first year in over a decade we will end with fewer craft distilleries than we started with,” said Erik Owens, president of the American Distilling Institute that organized the survey.

Distillers surveyed also reported that their on-site sales were down 25% or even more since the virus outbreak, while more than 15% reported that their tasting rooms were completely shut down.

Tasting rooms - located within the distilleries - provide customers a chance to sample different offerings. They also generated more than half the sales for 40% of U.S. craft distillers last year.

Wholesale revenue to retailers and distributors was down by a quarter or more for at least 40% of the distillers, while 11% of them said sales to these channels have totally dried up.

The world’s largest spirits maker Diageo reported earlier this month that its annual profit had nearly halved, blaming the sharp drop in out-of-home drinking.