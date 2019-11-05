Deals
November 5, 2019 / 6:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Finland's Cramo in talks over takeover approach

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish construction equipment rental company Cramo Oyj (CRA1V.HE) is in advanced talks over a potential offer for the business, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares up 27% in late trading.

“If negotiations concerning the potential tender offer are successful, Cramo expects that a voluntary cash tender offer for all of the outstanding shares in Cramo would be made at an offer price of 13.25 euros per share,” it said in a statement without naming its suitor.

The price would value Cramo at 592 million euros.

The news lifted shares in the company 27% to close at 12.86 euros.

Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below