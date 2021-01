FILE PHOTO: Fans gather around a mural of late NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant during a public memorial for them and seven others killed in a helicopter crash, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it will hold a Feb. 9 hearing to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

The board said in June the pilot of a helicopter that crashed outside Los Angeles likely became disoriented in the fog.