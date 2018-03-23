Meat retailer Crawshaw CEO, CFO to leave after year starts on tough note

(Reuters) - Meat retailer Crawshaw Group Plc said on Friday its chief executive officer and chief financial officer would step down, after a challenging start to the financial year.

CEO Noel Collett has informed the board of his intention to step down, but will remain in his role until a replacement is appointed, the company said.

Alan Richardson, the chief financial officer, has also notified his intention to leave the business in early May.

“Trading in the first 6 weeks of the new financial year has been challenging, exacerbated by the recent poor weather, but the factory shop format continues to perform well,” the company said in a statement.

The meat and food-to-go retailer said in January that a softer consumer environment had impacted profitability in its high street shops.

Crawshaw, however, said trading for the year ended January 2018 remained unchanged.