FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
March 23, 2018 / 7:57 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Meat retailer Crawshaw CEO, CFO to leave after year starts on tough note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Meat retailer Crawshaw Group Plc said on Friday its chief executive officer and chief financial officer would step down, after a challenging start to the financial year.

CEO Noel Collett has informed the board of his intention to step down, but will remain in his role until a replacement is appointed, the company said.

Alan Richardson, the chief financial officer, has also notified his intention to leave the business in early May.

“Trading in the first 6 weeks of the new financial year has been challenging, exacerbated by the recent poor weather, but the factory shop format continues to perform well,” the company said in a statement.

The meat and food-to-go retailer said in January that a softer consumer environment had impacted profitability in its high street shops.

Crawshaw, however, said trading for the year ended January 2018 remained unchanged.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.