Hewlett Packard Enterprise close to buying supercomputer maker Cray: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is in advanced discussions to buy Cray Inc, a supercomputer manufacturer, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg said, adding that no final agreements have been reached and it could still be delayed.

While an HPE spokeswoman declined to comment, Cray was not immediately available for comment after U.S. market hours.

Shares in Cray are up about 38% this year and closed at $29.81 on Thursday, giving the Seattle-based company a $1.23 billion valuation.

HPE, formed in 2015 from the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co, is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on next Thursday.