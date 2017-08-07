Peru's Credicorp posts 5.3 percent rise in net profit in second quarter

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp on Monday reported 920.2 million soles ($283.75 million) in its second-quarter net profit, up 5.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The result was slightly higher than the $272 million estimate forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Credicorp, which controls Peru's biggest bank Banco de Credito and a private pension fund, said the quarter was marked by low demand for credit and strong competition.