Peru's Credicorp posts 5.3 percent rise in net profit in second quarter
August 7, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 2 months ago

Peru's Credicorp posts 5.3 percent rise in net profit in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp on Monday reported 920.2 million soles ($283.75 million) in its second-quarter net profit, up 5.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The result was slightly higher than the $272 million estimate forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Credicorp, which controls Peru’s biggest bank Banco de Credito and a private pension fund, said the quarter was marked by low demand for credit and strong competition.

Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing By Mitra Taj

