FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's Credicorp posts 5.3 percent rise in net profit in second quarter
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 7, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 2 months ago

Peru's Credicorp posts 5.3 percent rise in net profit in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp on Monday reported 920.2 million soles ($283.75 million) in its second-quarter net profit, up 5.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The result was slightly higher than the $272 million estimate forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Credicorp, which controls Peru’s biggest bank Banco de Credito and a private pension fund, said the quarter was marked by low demand for credit and strong competition.

Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing By Mitra Taj

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.