11th Circuit revives case against JPMorgan over 'false' credit report

A federal appeals court on Tuesday partially revived a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase Bank brought by a Florida borrower who said the financial services company failed to investigate the accuracy of false information he said it reported to a credit agency.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled that John Pinson plausibly alleged JPMorgan violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by failing to investigate his claims about the inaccurate information and by improperly accessing his credit report.

