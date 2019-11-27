Credit Suisse fund sells upmarket Swiss hotels at 'discount'

A logo of Credit Suisse is pictured on a building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) fund is selling several Swiss properties “at a slight discount,” including an egg-shaped hotel in Davos that has hosted U.S. President Donald Trump and U2 singer Bono during past World Economic Forum (WEF) events.

Swiss hotel and hospital operator Aevis Victoria (AEVS.S), whose holdings include the Victoria Jungfrau in Interlaken, said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Hospitality (HOSP.S) to acquire eight hotel properties with 640 rooms.

Aevis Victoria said the acquisitions bring the value of properties in its Swiss Hotel Properties SA subsidiary to nearly 500 million Swiss francs ($501 million), with rental income of more than 20 million francs.

The purchase price for the package that includes the InterContinental property in Davos was not given, though Aevis Victoria said it was “set at a slight discount from the market value as at 31 December 2018.”

The six-year-old, 216-room InterContinental hotel in Davos built for some $150 million is known as the “Golden Egg” due to its color and distinct oval shape and has been favoured by leaders and celebrities during the annual WEF meeting of business and political leaders.

Credit Suisse did not immediately give a reason for why the fund was selling the properties, which include the five-star Mont Cervin and Petit Cervin buildings beneath the 4,478 meter (14,692 foot) Matterhorn mountain in Zermatt.