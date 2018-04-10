Proxy adviser ISS backs Credit Suisse pay proposals

ZURICH (Reuters) - Proxy adviser ISS is backing Credit Suisse’s (CSGN.S) pay proposals at the April 27 annual general meeting, the group said on Tuesday, joining its contemporary Glass Lewis in supporting remuneration for the second-largest Swiss bank’s top officials.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Credit Suisse is pictured on a building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Proposals backed by ISS include a maximum of 12 million Swiss francs ($12.58 million) for directors, short-term variable executive committee pay of up to 25.5 million francs and fixed executive committee remuneration of at most 31 million francs.

ISS also backed the maximum 58.5 million francs slated for long-term variable remuneration for the executive committee but said concern was warranted, adding “the proposal represents a 12.5 percent increase compared to the amount approved last year, prior to (a) voluntary reduction.”

ISS had opposed some pay proposals last year.