March 13, 2018 / 7:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Credit Suisse CEO 'here to stay': FUW newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has no intention of stepping down, he said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft published on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse awaits a news conference to present the company's full-year results, in Zurich, Switzerland, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

The bank last month posted its third straight annual loss but was upbeat on prospects for 2018 as it enters the last leg of Thiam’s three-year overhaul, which has drawn criticism from activist investor Rudolf Bohli.

“It is a privilege to be at the helm of Credit Suisse – I am here to stay,” he said in reply to a question on how he imagined Switzerland’s second-biggest bank five years from now.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Goodman

