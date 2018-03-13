Credit Suisse CEO 'here to stay': FUW newspaper

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has no intention of stepping down, he said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft published on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of Swiss bank Credit Suisse awaits a news conference to present the company's full-year results, in Zurich, Switzerland, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

The bank last month posted its third straight annual loss but was upbeat on prospects for 2018 as it enters the last leg of Thiam’s three-year overhaul, which has drawn criticism from activist investor Rudolf Bohli.

“It is a privilege to be at the helm of Credit Suisse – I am here to stay,” he said in reply to a question on how he imagined Switzerland’s second-biggest bank five years from now.