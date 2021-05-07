XP approached C.Suisse about buying its Brazil subsidiary -report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian broker XP Inc has approached Credit Suisse Group AG in Switzerland expressing its interest in acquiring the bank’s subsidiary in Brazil, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The blog said talks are preliminary and that Credit Suisse executives in Switzerland have told CS executives in Brazil about the approach.
The blog added the “chances of closing the deal are still small”.
XP and Credit Suisse in Switzerland declined to comment.
Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo, Oliver Hirt in Zurich; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely
