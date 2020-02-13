Credit Suisse director Alexander Gut not to stand for re-election

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse supervisory board member Alexander Gut will not stand for re-election at the group’s annual general meeting on April 30, the bank said alongside its annual results on Thursday.

His father, Rainer Gut, was a longtime executive and chairman of Switzerland’s second-biggest bank and has served as honorary chairman since 2000.

Credit Suisse this month proposed Richard Meddings, a British banker with long experience of crisis management, for election to its board.