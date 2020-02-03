Credit Suisse proposes Richard Meddings for election to the board

FILE PHOTO: A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) said it was proposing Richard Meddings, chairman of British bank TSB, for election as a new non-executive member of its board of directors.

Meddings, a financial expert with experience in retail banking, wealth management and investment banking, is to be elected at the annual general meeting on April 30, Credit Suisse said in a statement on Monday.

The Swiss bank is currently under scrutiny for spying on some of its top executives and Switzerland’s market supervisor is examining possible control failures at the bank’s board of directors.