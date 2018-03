ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) shares were down around 3.6 percent on Wednesday after the Bloomberg news agency quoted Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam as saying the Swiss bank was seeing a “very confused” quarter.

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch in Winterthur, Switzerland November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“January was a strong month, February was strange and March is a bit all over the place,” it quoted him as saying at a London event when describing trading conditions.