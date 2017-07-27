Golub to lead U.S. equity strategy at Credit Suisse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jonathan Golub will become chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S), having left a similar position at RBC Capital Markets, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Golub, a veteran in the U.S. market strategy field who previously held positions at UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) and JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) asset management arm, had been RBC's chief U.S. market strategist.

He begins his new job in August, according to the memo, which was sent on Thursday.

RBC, owned by Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), has not yet announced a replacement for Golub, a person familiar with the matter said.

Golub has been among the most bullish equity strategists on Wall Street. In June, while at RBC, he had a year-end forecast for the S&P 500 .SPX at 2,600. The index closed Thursday at 2,475 and has had a string of record highs recently.

The memo also said Lori Calvasina, who has been Credit Suisse's chief U.S. equity strategist covering small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies since 2015, will return to her role as small- and mid-cap U.S. equity strategist for the bank.

Calvasina, who joined Credit Suisse in 2010, previously specialized in U.S. small- and mid-cap strategy for Citigroup Inc (C.N) for several years.

Credit Suisse's U.S. equity-focused macro team will also include Matthew Rothman, the bank's lead quantitative analyst.