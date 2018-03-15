FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Legal battle over U.S. 'volatility' product expands to second company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The legal fight over a complex Credit Suisse financial instrument betting on stock market swings is expanding, with a new lawsuit targeting one of the product’s service providers.

FILE PHOTO - A logo of Credit Suisse is pictured on a building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

An investor on Thursday sued the bank and a unit of Janus Henderson Group PLC over their VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term Exchange-Traded Note, which lost most of its value after the U.S. stock market closed one day last month.

Both companies have denied wrongdoing.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
