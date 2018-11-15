Credit Suisse denies Bloomberg report of hundreds of job cuts

FILE PHOTO: The Credit Suisse logo is pictured on a bank in Geneva, Switzerland, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Thursday that a Bloomberg report that Switzerland’s second-biggest bank was considering slashing its workforce by hundreds of jobs was not accurate.

“The notion that we are weighing hundreds of active job cuts is unfounded,” a bank spokesman said in an email. “In 2019 and beyond we will continue to invest in talent as we aim to further grow revenues in our Wealth Management and Investment Banking businesses.”