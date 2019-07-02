Outgoing Credit Suisse manager Khan mulling offers: source

FILE PHOTO: Iqbal Khan, CEO International Wealth Management of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, speaks during "The Wealth Management Industry - Into the next decade" at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit, Park Hyatt hotel, Zurich Switzerland, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s (CSGN.S) outgoing head of International Wealth Management Iqbal Khan is mulling several concrete offers from Swiss and international banks, a source familiar with Khan’s thinking told Reuters on Tuesday.

“He didn’t see any long-term perspective at (Credit Suisse)any more,” the source said of Khan’s decision to leave Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, announced late on Monday. “His relationship to (Chief Executive) Tidjane Thiam was professional, but not especially friendly, of late.”

“His long-term goal is to attain a top job. But the path there could also lead through another division head job, it doesn’t need to be a CEO role directly,” he said, adding Khan planned to decide by late August or in September.