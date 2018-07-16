Credit Suisse hires Citi's Salas to run fintech banking: memo

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has hired Citigroup’s (C.N) Mathieu Salas to head its coverage of financial technology clients, according to an internal memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a spokeswoman for the European bank.

The hiring of Salas, who will re-join Credit Suisse later in 2018 after starting his career at the bank, is aimed at strengthening and expanding the firm’s coverage of the financial technology space, according to the memo.

Salas was previously global head of financial technology at Citi, where he worked on a number of high-profile transactions, including Blackstone Group’s (BX.N) $20 billion acquisition of a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ (TRI.TO) Financial and Risk unit, which is expected to close later this year, and CME Group’s (CME.O) pending $5.5 billion purchase of NEX Group Plc (NXGN.L).

Salas will report to Jim Spencer, Credit Suisse’s head of financial institutions group in the Americas, the memo added.