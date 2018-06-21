FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 21, 2018 / 4:14 AM / in 2 hours

Credit Suisse names Kavonic to lead oil & gas equities research in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday Saul Kavonic will lead the oil and gas division of its energy equities research in Australia.

FILE PHOTO: The windows of a Swiss bank Credit Suisse branch are closed during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kavonic, who will be based in Sydney, replaces Mark Samter who has been hired by research group MST Marquee.

Kavonic joins from energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, where he was principal analyst leading coverage of energy markets, LNG, and oil and gas for the Australasia region.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.