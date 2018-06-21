Credit Suisse names Kavonic to lead oil & gas equities research in Australia

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday Saul Kavonic will lead the oil and gas division of its energy equities research in Australia.

Kavonic, who will be based in Sydney, replaces Mark Samter who has been hired by research group MST Marquee.

Kavonic joins from energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, where he was principal analyst leading coverage of energy markets, LNG, and oil and gas for the Australasia region.