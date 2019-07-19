Credit Suisse hires banks dealmaker Wiant from Lazard

(Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Jerry Wiant as a managing director and head of American Banks coverage team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Wiant, who is based in New York, was most recently a managing director at Lazard Ltd for two years. Before that, he was co-head of Royal Bank of Canada’s U.S. financial institution group.

A Credit Suisse spokesman on Friday confirmed the contents of the memo. Lazard declined to comment.

Wiant starts work later this summer and will report to Alejandro Przygoda, global head of the bank’s financial institutions group, Przygoda wrote in the memo.

Wiant “successfully led the build-out of a top bank M&A advisory practice,” at RBC and will work closely with Jim Spencer, vice chairman Americas FIG, Przygoda said.

Wiant has originated and advised clients on over $100 billion in deals, according to the memo.

Wiant’s notable transactions include RBC’s acquisition of City National, PNC’s acquisitions of National City and Mercantile Bank, Sterling Bancorp’s acquisitions of Astoria and Hudson Valley and FNB’s merger with Yadkin Financial, the memo said.