ECB's communications chief to join Credit Suisse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Credit Suisse hired European Central Bank communications chief Christine Graeff as its new Group Head Corporate Communications effective Jan 1, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Graeff, who regularly attends policy meetings, will leave the ECB Sept. 30 but has been released by the ECB with immediate effect from all duties that allow her insight into monetary policy, the ECB said separately.

Graeff, hired to the ECB by its former chief, Mario Draghi, is the biggest name to leave the bank since Christine Lagarde took over the central bank late last year.